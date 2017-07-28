Tempo crushes two-year-old girl

The girl, identified as Shilpi, was playing in front of her house when a speeding tempo passing by, hit her and then ran over her head.

A two-year-old girl was crushed to death by a tempo in Outer Delhi's Narela on Thursday morning. The girl, identified as Shilpi, was playing in front of her house when a speeding tempo passing by, hit her and then ran over her head. Police said while the accused fled from the spot they have seized the vehicle and owner has been identified.

"As locals shouted at the tempo driver after he hit the girl, sped away and crushed the child under the rear wheels of his vehicle. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead," a senior police officer said.

Police said that a case for rash driving and under IPC sections 304A for causing death due to negligence was registered.