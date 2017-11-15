Teachers training issue: L-G writes to Manish Sisodia

In the letter to Sisodia, the L-G also expressed his surprise on the issue of not showing the files of teachers

The Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday wrote to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on the proposal for training of teachers and principals in Finland. In the letter to Sisodia, the L-G also expressed his surprise on the issue of not showing the files of teachers.

"In the letter November 13, 2017, it is not clear who has given this impression to the Dy CM that his office has given instructions not to show any file concerning 'teachers' to the minister-in-charge, whereas the L-G had mentioned only under Rule 45 of Transaction of Business of the Govt. of NCT of Delhi Rules, 1993 to regulate the transaction and disposal of the business relating to executive functions pertaining to his office," a statement issued by the L-G House said.

Baijal also expressed surprise that despite the matter having been clarified in the above-mentioned letter, this issue has again been raised, and more so on a file which he had himself referred to the Deputy CM for his comments.

"The Deputy CM has not given any comments on the proposal. Nevertheless, L-G stated that as the improvement of quality of education is a shared concern, the proposal of the department for training of teachers/principals is concurred to avoid any further loss of time in its implementation unless Deputy CM has any different views on the matter," the statement said.

However, reacting to the LG letter, Sisodia in a written response to the former said: "Whenever I spoke to any officer from the department or the chief secretary, I am told that they have been given instructions by your office not to show any file regarding 'teacher or principal' to Minister- in-charge. If this is not the case, then you must issue instructions to the Education department that no file should go without being shown to the Minister-in-charge."