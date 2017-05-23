Sudden rains may lead to a spike in disease rate

As per the weekly report prepared by the SDMC, a total of 38 dengue and 92 chikungunya cases have been reported from the national Capital in this year, so far

The unexpected thunderstorm in the blistering Delhi on Sunday might have brought a smile to many a faces, for medical experts, it has brought nothing but worry. Doctors in the city are of the opinion that the sudden rainfall will increase the humidity level in the Capital, spiking the rate of incidence of vector-borne diseases, such as dengue and chikungunya.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded as 29.4 degrees Celsius on Monday.

As per the weekly report prepared by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), a total of 38 dengue and 92 chikungunya cases have been reported from the national Capital in this year, so far.

According to experts, the number of cases are expected to rise substantially in the coming few days."Waterlogging leads to bacterial and viral growth. The stagnant water also provides an easy breeding ground to mosquitoes and other disease carriers. Cases with early stage symptoms, such as fever, are already being reported in our OPD. Besides, there is a spike in gastro infections as well," Dr Rajesh Bhudhiraja, Internal Medicine, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, said.

Hospitals and clinics in the city are also witnessing a sudden spurt in the number of cases with symptoms such as cold, cough, high-grade fever, sore throat, headache, etc — all common symptoms of viral infection.

On May 13, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had issued special directions to the civic and the government officials to deal with the mosquito menace in the Capital. The government had also directed all hospitals under it to increase the number of beds by up to 20 per cent. A call centre has also been set up, where people can get information about the availability of beds in a particular hospital. In addition, the government has decided to ban sale of the brufen group of medicines during the dengue or chikungunya season.

Similarly, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, on April 29, had directed the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital to keep beds ready for dengue and chikungunya patients, in the event of an outbreak of vector-borne diseases in the city. During the discussion, medical superintendents of various hospitals had apprised the L-G about the problems they faced.