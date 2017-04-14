Streamline the process of corpse disposal, says Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked authorities to streamline the process for the quick disposal of corpses, after the worrisome condition of unclaimed corpses piling up in the city morgues surfaced.

The direction was given to the Delhi government by a division bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Yogesh Khanna, when the investigating officers were informed that they have to pay from their pockets to cremate the unclaimed bodies.

The court also expressed concern over the “decades old” practice of the cops having to pay for such cremation. It also suggested that the mortuaries should put some kind of standard in place, with regard to cleanliness and other services.

The bench observed that a guideline should be formulated after taking the opinion of the various stakeholders, including the views of those of the civic bodies like New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporations of Delhi and Delhi Cantonment Board, before deciding the guidelines.

The counsel for the Delhi government informed the court that it has filed its plan for implementing the recommendations made by a court-appointed amicus curiae regarding the dignity of the unidentified and other dead bodies.