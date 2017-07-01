Stormy scenes in Delhi Assembly as AAP takes on BJP MLA

The Aam Aadmi Party MLAs on Friday lashed out at BJP legislator Manjinder Singh Sirsa, accusing him of spreading "lies" that they had batted for a referendum in Kashmir.

After a heated exchange during the day's proceedings in the Assembly, the case was referred to the privilege committee of the House.

AAP MLA Alka Lamba raised the issue and was joined by other party legislators including Somnath Bharti, Nitin Tyagi and Saurabh Bhardwaj. Sirsa claimed his comments were being taken out of context to corner him.

On Thursday, during a discussion on mob lynchings, Sirsa had brought up the issue of Kashmir. He had demanded that a resolution be passed stating the Valley is an "integral" part of India.

He was later marshalled out, following which he made a tweet, which sparked the row.

"@AamAadmiParty leaders are wooing Muslim votes by asking for Referendum in Kashmir! Are these leaders the agents of Pakistan? @BJP4India".

During the day's proceedings, Lamba latched on to the tweet. She demanded an explanation from Sirsa over his attempts to "create a false impression" and to "malign the image of the members" of the House. In his defence, Sirsa said he was merely referring to comments made by AAP leaders "in the past".

Later, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, who was anchoring the proceedings, referred the issue to the privilege committee of the House and said a report will be tabled in the next session of the Assembly.

Sirsa and another BJP MLA, Jagdish Pradhan, had come to the Assembly wearing black scarves around their mouth as a mark of protest. They removed it after Birla told them that it was against the dignity of the house.