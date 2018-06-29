Special Cell of Delhi Police busts fake Indian currency racket, two key gang members nabbed

A team of Northern Range, Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested two key members of International Fake India Currency Note (FICN) gang.

The Special Cell received an information six months ago regarding the revival of the circulation of FICN by the members of an international syndicate after demonetisation in November 2017. The suspects were put under survelliance thereafter.

During surveillance, it was revealed that FICN was brought to West Bengal through Bangladesh and Nepal. It was then circulated to FICN racketeers in various parts of the country including Delhi. After four months, some members of the syndicate were identified.

On Saturday, the Special Cell received an information about a member syndicate who would come to the Shiv Mandir at Rohini sector 2 to deliver a huge consignment to his contact. The police team laid a trap at Shiv Mandir around 4:40 pm and detained the accused Praveen (26) from Bihar, currently residing at Vijay Enclave in the Capital.

The police recovered fake currency worth Rs 4 lakh from Praveen, who claimed to have procured it from the second accused, Sonu Choudhary (26), also from Bihar. Praveen then disclosed that he was going to circulate the fake currency in the busy markets of Delhi. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Praveen. A Special Cell team was sent to Bihar to arrest Sonu.

On Wednesday after extensive field exercises, the team was able to locate Sonu’s residence at West Champaran district in Bihar. High-quality FICN amounting to Rs 1 lakh was also recovered from his house. He disclosed that he procured the supply of FICN from one Ashraf of Malda, West Bengal.

Efforts are on to nab other members of this syndicate. Further investigation is in progress.

Late last month, a member of an international fake Indian currency note (FICN) syndicate, carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was caught by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police from Haryana.

