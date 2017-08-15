Special Cell arrests 3 leaders of banned Manipuri insurgent outfit

According to sources, they were planning to set up a base in Delhi and commit anti-national activities

The Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested three top leaders, including a commander, of the banned Manipuri insurgent outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) from outside the Tibetan Monastery near the ISBT Kashmere Gate on Sunday. Extortion letters issued by the banned organisation to various bodies, schools, political parties, and local businessmen were recovered from their possession.

The accused were identified as Commander-in-Chief of KCP-Tamnganba faction, Laishram Ranjit Meitei alias Manao, 45, his Finance Secretary Khumanthem Naobicha Singh alias Jack, 36, and one Thoidam Chaothoi alias Raju, 30. According to sources, they were planning to set up a base in Delhi and commit anti-national activities.

The police said that they received an input that Meitei, a resident of Imphal and the leader of the banned terrorist organisation KCP, who was wanted in a case of attempt to murder and under the Explosive Substances Act, was hiding in Delhi.

"It was learnt that the outfit had plans to set up a secret hideout in Delhi to carry out their anti-national activities. On Sunday, information was received that Meitei would come to meet his associates near the Monastery. Accordingly, a trap was laid and he was arrested along with two others," DCP, Special Cell, PS Kushwah, said.

During the interrogation, the trio told the police that before coming to Delhi, they were operating from their base in Kakarbeta, near the West Bengal-Nepal border. They had been living in Nepal secretly for the last three years, from where they extorted money from different government authorities, local businessmen, private schools, leaders of political parties, and oil tanker operators in Manipur by sending them threatening demand letters, the police said.

"The cadre based in Manipur used to collect extortion money from victims. The money was later distributed among different wings of the banned outfit. Part of the extorted money was also sent to the above-mentioned leaders based in Nepal. Recently, after the oil tankers' association refused to give them money, they even attacked some oil tankers. They were absconding and had come to Delhi to identify a base around or in Delhi to coordinate their anti-national activities," Kushwah said.

Earlier in January this year, the Cell had arrested a Commander-in-Chief of the outfit, after he arrived in Delhi via Nepal. The police had claimed that the accused had close links with an MLA of a poll-bound state.