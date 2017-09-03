Soon, senior citizens to get SOS apps for safety

Keeping in mind the safety of senior citizens in the city, the Delhi Police will soon introduce an SOS app for the elderly. The app will help them connect with nearby police station within seconds in times of distress.

Talking to DNA, senior police officers confirmed the development. The plan is to cater to senior citizens and the elderly who live alone. It is being worked on and will soon be brought into use.

On Saturday, an elderly couple was robbed and killed at their Ahok Vihar residence in northwest Delhi. The couple had hired two attendants who were supposed to be with them round the clock. It was when the attendant of the morning shift arrived at their residence that he found the house locked and alerted the neighbours. Senior police officers have also said that the two attendants did not undergo police verification before being appointed as help to the couple, who lived alone and had no children.

DCP Madhur Verma, Delhi Police PRO, said the police were working on a special application dedicated to senior citizens. "This would be an SOS app. One on click, the elderly will be able to send an alert message to the nearby police station and seek help. This will get them help in no time. The police have already launched such a facility for women and it has been popular," he said.

According to senior police officers, Delhi Police has a centralised the Senior Citizens Cell, which monitors similar cells formed in every district. Talking about the exisiting system of police that ensures protection to senior citizens, Verma said, there are four main aspects to the current plan.

"Firstly, the senior citizens need to be registered with our cells. This includes people living alone. We locate and register them with their district cell. In the second phase, a beat constable visits all senior citizens and gets their personal details — from health problems, visitiing banks to getting them necessities," the DCP said.

Thirdly, the police visits them and ensures safety features in their house. They also suggest necessary changes from the safety point of view. "The fourth phase consists of organising workshops and assemblies for them. This helps them socialise and also educates them about the importance of getting servants verified by the police," he added.