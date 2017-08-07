Soon, Metro's Blue Line to have only 8-coach trains

DMRC also plans to increase the number of eight-coach trains on Yellow Line; Red Line will have only six-coach trains

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will soon run only eight-coach trains on the Blue Line, keeping in view the heavy daily traffic on the corridor. The Blue Line runs between Dwarka and Noida City Centre, and is the busiest track of the Metro.

Further, the Corporation plans to make old tracks robust by adding to the fleet of trains as well as coaches, once the Phase III work, which is on in full swing, is completed. At present, the total number of coaches available is 1,468, which would reach to nearly 2,158 after the completion of the Phase III.

The DMRC also plans to increase the number of eight-coach trains on the Yellow Line, another busy route, which goes from Samaypur Badli to the Huda City Centre. As many as 56 six-coach and eight-coach trains ply on the Blue Line at present and there's every possibility that once the Magenta Line starts operating, the load of passengers will shoot up as well. So, the DMRC will bring in more trains on the Blue Line, taking the total number up to 65.

Similarly, the Yellow Line will soon have 52 trains instead of the present 32. The Red Line, from Rithala to Dilshad Garden, will also have only six-coach trains instead of the present four-coach ones.

Currently, more than 220 trains, including four-coach, six-coach, and eight-coach rakes, ply on all Metro lines. According to sources, the Corporation is hoping to add more than 100 trains, bringing the number to nearly 338.

Metro, the lifeline of Delhi-NCR, has a network of 212 km, and after the Magenta Line becomes operational, another 162 km will be added to it.

BUSY ROUTES