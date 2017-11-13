Smog returns, leaves Delhi-NCR gasping

Even as pollution levels have spiked, schools are set to reopen on Monday; with slight rains expected on November 14-15, the situation might improve a bit

After a brief respite, the national Capital again woke up to thick smog on Sunday, with the air quality index (AQI) clocking at 400 and shooting past the 'severe' category. The AQI in the morning stood at 460, while the prescribed standards for pollutants is 60.

According to the weather experts, in the early morning, a dense fog cover engulfed the city and the visibility reduced to less than 500 m. Even as pollution levels have spiked, the schools are set to reopen on Monday. The Delhi government had shut down all schools in the city till Sunday, in view of the toxic air. Also, all outdoor activities at the schools were suspended.

According to the Meteorological (Met) Department, a change in the wind pattern reduced its speed again, collecting more dust over the northern parts of the country. With slight rains expected on November 14-15, the situation might improve a bit, they said.

"The pattern is likely to stay in Delhi-NCR, as the south westerly winds are bringing moisture while the north westerly winds are bringing dust particles. The forecast given to us by the Met department suggests that the air quality could improve between Tuesday and Wednesday, when slight showers are expected. The showers will wash away the dust particles suspended in the air," said Vivek Chattopadhyaya, senior scientist and project manager, Clean Air Campaign, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

The values for pollution are measured against PM 2.5 — the most prominent pollutant in Delhi. The figures are measured in micrograms per cubic meters.

All eight air quality monitoring stations under the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecast and Research (SAFAR) recorded PM 2.5 levels past 500 in 'severe plus' category, even during the evening — Delhi University (593), IGIA T3 (521), Lodhi Road (564) , Pusa (525), Dhirpur (518), Pitampura (572), Mathura Road (635), and Noida (568).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Anand Vihar in east Delhi, one of the major pollution hotspots, recorded PM 2.5 levels at 636. Even worse, at the Delhi Technological University (DTU) in Rohini, the concentrations were as high as 726.

A dark blanket of haze enveloped Delhi-NCR, with citizens complaining of breathlessness and teary eyes. "It was bad on Sunday morning. I had gone out to play cricket. The haze was such that nothing could be seen. There was irritation in my eyes throughout the day and my throat felt dusty," said Gole Market resident Naveen Bhatia.

The Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution Prevention and Control (EPCA), has asked all states on board, including Haryana, Punjab, UP, and Rajasthan to stop all construction and demolition activities and sprinkle water on roads and at construction sites, besides banning the entry of trucks to Delhi (except those carrying essential commodities).

PM 2.5 LEVEL

Delhi: 460

Bhiwadi: 447

Faridabad: 468

Noida: 568

Ghaziabad: 498

Gurugram: 460