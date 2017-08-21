Six men rape mother of two in Gurugram

She decided to approach the police after the accused repeatedly raped her afterwards as well, while warning her against disclosing the ordeal to anybody

A 30-year-old woman registered an FIR on Friday, stating that six men raped her near the Badshahpur village in Gurugram on July 23, while she was on way to her home in the village after work. She decided to approach the police after the accused repeatedly raped her afterwards as well, while warning her against disclosing the ordeal to anybody.

In her statement, the woman said that on the day of the incident, three of the accused grabbed her and forcibly took her to a room. Three more men were already present there. All six took turns to rape her. They also threatened her, following which she decided to keep silent and did not even tell her husband about the crime.

She further stated that the six men kept abusing her on different occasions and so, she finally decided to approach the police. "We are very poor. I have two children. I feared that they might harm, so I did not approach the police at first," the woman said.

"Both the woman and her husband work as labourers," Sub-Inspector Manju Shah said.

An FIR was registered against the six accused under Sections 376D (case of gang rape, where each of those persons shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term not less than 20 years) and 506 (the offence of criminal intimidation shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term that may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The woman was sent for medical examination and rape was confirmed. Further investigation is on. We are trying our best to arrest the accused," Inspector Kailash Yadav said.