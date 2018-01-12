Trending#

Six injured in cylinder blast at toy factory

  Friday 12 January 2018 6:00 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
Six people were injured when a cylinder blast occurred at a toy factory in northeast Delhi's Gautampuri area. Senior police officers said that all the injured were out of danger.

 
According to the police, a fire call was received at 5.10 am dated in house number T-590 in lane number 16 of Gautampuri. Information was received in New Usmanpur police station that the ground floor of the said house which has a plastic toy factory is on fire.

 
"Fire tenders, CATS ambulances, disaster management team, crime team reached on the spot. Due to the fire six persons got injured. All of them received upto 7 to 9 per cent burn injuries. Fire was controlled in an hour. It was found that the building belongs to one Mohammad Salim and a case was registered," DCP northeast, Ajit Singla said.

 
By the time police reached, most of the occupants of the building had managed to evacuate.

 
The injured were rushed to hospital and all of them were released after treatment. Officers said that it took firefighters more some times to carry out the cooling down of the spot.

 
 

    
   
