Severed body parts found in travel bags at Najafgarh

Two travel bags full with mutilated body parts were found kept behind a temple in a secluded park, on Saturday morning in Najafgarh in outer Delhi. The deceased however could not be identified and the police said they are probing the brutal killing. According to the police, the bags were found at around 6 am when a passerby saw two red coloured travel bags behind a temple on a secluded stretch.

"A man's body parts were stuffed in these bags. The body had been cut into pieces and was wrapped in polythene. The locals called up the police and the bags were taken in custody. A forensics and crime team was also rushed to the spot. Efforts to identify the deceased are being made," said a senior police officer.

Police have also enquired with nearby police stations about reports of missing persons aged between 28 and 32 years. They are also checking CCTV footage.

"We are trying to identify the deceased and approach his family to find if he had any personal enmity," police said.