Sealing impact: Restaurants' sales dip sharply

Even as NDMC officials continued to seal places at Khan Market for the second day on Tuesday, the impact could be seen on sales of restaurants. With some of their counterparts shut and others sitting on a ticking time bomb, those still running their business claimed "visibly" less footfall.

The NDMC sealed around eight eateries on Monday, and salons which had bylaws violations. The names included some of the top end restaurants like the Big Chill Cafe, Smokey's, Wok In The Clouds, famous salon chains like Jawed Habib, Geetanjali among others.

Khan Market which houses some of the best brands and restaurants and is amongst the most loved destinations for Delhiites as well as expats, is generally buzzing with activity from morning itself. Serving cuisines like Pan Asian, Korean and Italian among other world cuisines, it is a favourite spot for advocates out for a lunch, kitty party brigade and government officials out for a bite.

On Tuesday, restaurants said that business was slow. They claimed that Monday'sdevelopment has made people sceptical, which was visible even yesterday when many diners left without eating their meal. Talking to DNA, a manager at a Pan Asian establishment who didn't want to be named, said, "Our place is packed during lunch hour even on Mondays. There has been 15 per cent dip in sales today. I wonder how much of it will be affected in the days to come."

A similar story was narrated by another restaurant owner serving a mix of Italian and continental cuisine. "I am not sure why we are being targeted. We have made all necessary charges. I saw how harassed other owners whose outlets was sealed, looked. It has damaged our sales too. We lost about 20 per cent of our customers on day one itself."