School dropout rapes 12-year-old in her home

The Gurugram Police have arrested an 18-year-old boy for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in IMT-Manesar. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon and the victim lodged an FIR against the accused on Friday.

As per police sources, both the accused and the victim are residents of the same locality in IMT-Manesar. The accused has allegedly sexually assaulted and molested the victim a number of times in the past one year.

On Wednesday, the day when the assault last took place, the girl was alone at home and her parents had left the door unlocked. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused tiptoed into her house and allegedly raped her.

The accused is a school dropout and originally belongs to West Bengal. The victim is originally from Uttar Pradesh but has been residing in IMT-Manesar with her parents for the last few years.

After the complaint was lodged, the girl was sent for a medical examination.

“An FIR has been registered under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) at IMT-Manesar police station. The boy has been produced in a city court and thereafter he has been sent to judicial custody,” added a police official.