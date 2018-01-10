Rohini Ashram case: DCW issues notice to Commissioner North MCD

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Commissioner North MCD on Tuesday, in the matter of the rescue of minor girls from the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya at the Vijay Vihar area in Rohini on December 19, upon the directions of Delhi High Court. The notice demands answers to various questions asked by the DCW by January 16.

The notice stated, "The Commission is deeply disturbed with the revelations during the inspection. The place was mammoth and extremely intimidating. If a girl or woman was brought into the building, it is impossible for her to escape. There was absolutely no access to the outside world. Even the terrace had barbed wires and no escape routes. It appears that the building has been made specifically to aid illegal activities."

The commission has now asked for copies of original building plans and subsequently modified plans and whether any complaint has been received against this building, along with the complaint details. The commission has also asked the North MCD to share details of action proposed against the illegal construction inside the building.