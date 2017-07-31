Retired Delhi police officer gains fame as godman who can cure polio and cancer

A native of Ganaur in Haryana, Satish Kumar joined the Delhi Police in 1981 as a sub-inspector and retired as ACP in the traffic unit

A few kilometres from the capital, every fourth Sunday, about a 100 people arrive as early as 5 am to listen to sermons by retired police officer Satish Kumar, known as ‘Guru Ji’ among his followers. People come to see him at Kheri Gujar village near the ancient Satkumbha temple in Haryana’s Sonepat for all sorts of things — from cure for diseases to landing a job.

Devotees register their names with an assistant, who allots them time with Kumar, a former assistant commissioner of police (ACP), who retired this January after 35 years in the Delhi Police.

Kumar is considered as the reincarnation of sage Chunkat Rishi who is said to have lived here in a cave. He has been visiting the trip to the village to meet his followers once a month for the last 13 years.

“Guruji has cured people of cancer. I have been coming for 14 years when he began to meet people seeking advice at the police station,” said Rajendra Singh, 62, who came from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor.

“My daughter was given a wrong injection for polio and had trouble walking. Three years ago, we learned about guru ji and after his blessings, she has started walking slowly,” said Sheila, who had come from Muzaffarnagar.

No money is exchanged, and believers seeking Kumar’s blessings bring him fruits and water. He is strict about discipline and does not attend to anyone out of turn.

BACKGROUND