PWD tells AAP to vacate the party office immediately

The Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi government issued a notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday evening to vacate the party office — 206 Rouse Avenue — on "immediate basis" citing it was illegally occupied the party. The PWD, in the notice, also stated that the premises should be vacated or else they will charged rent on 'current market rates' from Thursday.

The department had issued notice a week ago, after the matter came to limelight when Shunglu committee report had criticised the AAP government for illegally allocating the bungalow to the party for office purpose.

The move is a major setback to the AAP, just ahead of municipal corporation elections in Delhi.

Last week, the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal cancelled the allotment of the party office — 206 Rouse Avenue

The L-G's order stated, "The Public Works Department is directed to revoke the allotment of bungalow number 206, Rouse Avenue, and take further action as per rules."

However, the allocation of bungalow number 206, Rouse Avenue had been approved by PWD minister Satyendar Jain on February 2, 2016. The L-G's order further stated that while submitting the file through Jain for ex-post-facto approval for allotment of bungalow number 206, Rouse Avenue, the PWD has categorically mentioned that there is no provision to allow residential accommodation to political parties even if there is a cabinet decision to this effect from Urban Development Department.

The L-G order said, "Furniture belonging to the former-minister of food and supplies Asim Ahmed Khan who earlier used to reside in bungalow number 206 at DDU Marg was used by the party office."

But Jain had then in 2016 had mentioned in his file, "the furniture and fitting presently lying in the bungalow number 206 at DDU Marg, earlier in the occupation of Asim Ahmed Khan, the ex-minister of food and supplies may be used there (party office)"