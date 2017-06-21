Over 6k DTC buses to get CCTV cameras after Delhi Cabinet nod

The project, aimed at making public transport safer for women, will cost Rs 140 crore and the money will be provided from the Nirbhaya fund

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved the installation of close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in more than 6,000 Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses at an estimated cost of Rs 140 crore.

The money will come from the Nirbhaya fund and the move is aimed at ensuring safety of women in state-run buses. The fund was named after a 23-year-old paramedical student, who was brutally raped and assaulted in a moving bus in December, 2012, and subsequently succumbed to her injuries.

The Delhi Transport Department had submitted a proposal to authorise the DTC call tenders and sign the agreement for installation of CCTV cameras in 6,350 DTC and cluster buses. "The project will be funded by the Centre's Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD). The DTC will appoint the Bid Process Manager through open tender enquiry," a senior government official said.

Commenting on the decision, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said: "The Delhi Cabinet has taken an important decision towards creating a safe and secure environment for the public, especially women, in Delhi. This measure would impart a feeling of security to women using public transport."

The DTC has already installed CCTV cameras in 200 of its buses. At present, it runs around 3,800 buses. Besides, there are 1,200 cluster buses, operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal System (DIMTS).

As per the plan, a total of three latest IP CCTV cameras will be installed in each bus and will be maintained for the next five years. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has recommended detailed specifications for CCTV cameras under the project 'National Level Vehicle Security and Tracking System'.

"The specifications of the proposed CCTV cameras would be either equivalent or higher to these specifications," the official added.

In his first budget speech as the Finance Minister for the financial year 2015-16, Manish Sisodia had proposed installation of CCTV cameras in all DTC and cluster buses in the national Capital. In 2015, the then DTC Chairman and Managing Director had sought Rs 103.25 crore to install these cameras in the entire fleet.

This was followed by the Delhi government's direction to the DTC to install the cameras in 200 buses on a pilot basis.

...& ANALYSIS