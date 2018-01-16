On builder-homebuyer stalemate, Rajive Kumar says defaulters to face action

Defaulter builders are all set to face music after all three authorities - Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authorities, will submit financial audit report of 67 builders having projects in Noida and Greater Noida, said the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, on his maiden visit to the district on Monday.

Rajive Kumar announced the details in the meeting with all the three authorities while reviewing the development and builder-homebuyer issues in the district.

"The financial audit report of builders with housing projects in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authorities will be finalised and handed over to the Uttar Pradesh government within the next 3-4 days, said Kumar, UP chief secretary.

Sources in the government said that many builders have transferred public money to other accounts and have declared themselves bankrupt. These developers are on the government radar. Sources close to the development said that tainted builders are set to face legal action. A draft of the reports has already been prepared by the three authorities. A total of 67 builders'accounts have been audited in the three areas.

"Once the reports are out, we shall be taking criminal or civil action on builders. The action taken will depend on the findings of the audit reports," Kumar added.

Kumar reviewed the status of the builder-home buyer stalemate besides reviewing other infrastructure projects.

"Currently we are in a state to hand over 25,000 flats and have asked the three authorities to prepare a road map on the next 25,000, which have to be handed over in the next 2 months. We have gone through the recommendations for setting up a dedicated municipal body in Noida and we will work on that,"informed Kumar.

Kumar further directed Alok Tandon,CEO, Noida Authority to have a door-to-door garbage collection, its segregation and disposal system in place in the next two months. The chief also promised a clean,green district by June 2018.

Currently, Noida generates a whopping 600 tonnes of waste every day. About 1,600 health department workers strive to keep the city clean. With the help of individual RWAs, the Noida Authority has put into place different mechanisms to deal with the garbage generated by hiring garbage collectors on contract, who collect and dispose it in a disorganised manner leaving the city littered.

TONNES OF WASTE