Now, India's online food ordering includes breakfast

Every day around 9 am, as 32-year-old Vansh Kaushal, an IT professional gets dressed to reach office in time, a pleasantly smiling man rings her doorbell, and vanishes with the same speed with which he had appeared. But for Kaushal, this man is his "surrogate" mother for months now, feeding him the most important meal of the day —breakfast. From paranthas to sandwiches, he gets everything, including beverages, piping hot right at his doorstep, seven days a week.

Kaushal belongs to a growing tribe of working professionals who are now ordering in breakfast, instead of giving it a miss due to frenzied mornings that defines their lives. The idea is not to jeopardise health by neglecting the first meal of the day, which is unfortunately the most readily available casualty when one is juggling a hectic lifestyle and long commuting hours. So Kaushal, and many like him, have turned to hyper-local, on-demand food ordering and delivery services.

An analysis over the last three months by one such service reveals that the breakfast segment is witnessing a faster growth vis-à-vis other categories. Other insights found out by the analysis shows that women are 19 per cent more likely to order breakfast than men. Also, working professionals in the age group 25-34 are more likely to order breakfast online than the 18-24 year category. The average time to place an order is 9:20 am, and Monday and Tuesday witness the greatest surge in orders. Interestingly, the number of orders increases during weekends with 30 per cent more people getting breakfast home delivered.

But even while seeking home delivery of this food, Delhiites stick to their roots. No English/Continental fare for them, for they are true Dilliwala, and would prefer their meal loaded with calories. The most popular choice is parantha, chhole bhature followed by dosa and pav bhaji.

Talking to DNA, Srivats T S, vice-president, marketing, Swiggy shares, "Breakfast orders are picking up pace and the segment is posting strong growth numbers. Indians know the importance of breakfast but it is probable that their fast paced routine makes it cumbersome to prepare the morning meal. These trends indicate that people prefer to get their breakfast outsourced rather than skip it."

BREAKFAST IN DEMAND