No ration for those not drawing it: Delhi government

The Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal decided on Saturday not to distribute ration to those who have not availed of the facility for three months at a stretch from January to March, till a detailed verification of beneficiaries is done.

The government has ordered to stop ration to such beneficiaries till the food supply and consumer affairs department completes their verification. The direction was issued after the department's data showed that around 4 lakh ration card holders had not collected their ration for two months.

Swinging into action, the department has directed officials to conduct a special drive for "detailed verification" of beneficiaries who have not collected rations from fair price shops in their respective areas for the past three months. Food and Supply Officers (FSOs) have been asked to continue with their "statutory duties" to add and de-list the names of beneficiaries in existing cards.

"The FSOs will continue to check issuance, cancellation and modification of ration cards. The special drive is being conducted for detailed verification of beneficiaries who did not turn up to avail their entitled ration from January to March, and their distribution of ration be stopped from May, till they get verified from the respective FSOs," said a senior officer.

However, the department also said that if a ration card holder is found to be "genuine" after verification, then it must be ensured that they get ration immediately and that no inconvenience is caused to them.

The Delhi Cabinet had on March 6 approved a proposal to deliver ration in packets to beneficiaries while they will be roping in a private company for delivery. The proposal regarding the same had been sent to the L-G for approval. But the L-G had rejected the proposal.

In March, Delhi food and civil supplies minister Imran Hussain had asked officials to stop the cancellation of existing ration cards and immediately put on hold the process of making fresh cards till further orders.

Baijal had on April 16 directed the suspension of e-POS after irregularities were found. But, according to Hussain, the new Food Commissioner had issued orders for continuing it.

NEED VERIFICATION