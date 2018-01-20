Nine snatching cases cracked with 2 arrests

The Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have cracked as many as nine cases of snatching with the arrest of a 32-year-old woman and her 23-year-old accomplice. The woman allegedly used to change her looks by wearing different clothes to deflect suspicion, the police revealed.

The accused has been identified as Ramnik Singh, resident of Nilothi Extension while the woman lives in Nangloi. Both were arrested on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar said. A complaint was received by a lady at the Kirti Nagar Police Station who told the cops that her purse was snatched by two motorcycle borne persons. Upon inspecting the CCTV footage obtained from the area, it came to light that one of the culprits was a woman dressed as a man.

She also wore a hooded jacket and big sunglasses to hide her face.

Singh was arrested from his house on the basis of tip-off and a country made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession,” added Kumar.

During interrogation, Ramnik shared details of his accomplice, who too was nabbed the same day.

“The accused confessed to snatching phones, bags, jewellery from people walking by in Kirti Nagar and its nearby areas. They would keep only expensive phones, throwing away the cheap ones in some drain,” the DCP said.

The police also claimed to have recovered several pieces of jewellery, Rs 78,000, two mobile phones, a bike, and clothes used by the woman to hide her identity.

Kumar said that the woman is married and her husband is lodged in jail on charges of murder.

