NDMC, KVIC collaborate to promote bee-keeping

In a bid to promote and popularise 'bee-keeping' as a self-employment tool, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday launched a campaign in collaboration with the Khadi and Village Industry Commission (KVIC).

At least 1,000 students were also distributed 15g of honey by Member of Parliament Meenakshi Lekhi who also highlighted the importance of the food substance. She said that it helps generate income for farmers and people of other communities substantially.

She added that honey is not only beneficial for human beings, but also plays an important role in the biodiversity, and in maintaining the ecological balance in nature.

Vinay Kumar Saxena, Chairman of KVIC said that the Commission will produce 15 lakh tonnes of honey across the country this year. He further said that to promote honey among children, the commission will distribute honey to 10,000 students and organise seminars and exhibitions across the country.

NDMC Chairman Naresh Kumar said that a sufficient number of honey bee boxes would be installed in gardens, parks and nurseries of NDMC area in association with KVIC.

A tree plantation drive was also organised to mark the day. Earlier in the day, at least 2,000 school children of NDMC and Navyug schools along with NDMC officials planted saplings at Nehru Park, Pancharipuri.

"The council has planted over 10 lakh saplings for the current financial year during the monsoon season. It will continue its drive in the future," officials said in a statement.

As many as 45 thousand saplings of trees were planted in a day, and in total, the Council has crossed the target fixed at 10 lakh by planting 10.46 lakh saplings for the current financial year during the monsoon. However, it will continue its drive during the rainy season, it added.

