Most government hospitals running short of drugs, Arvind Kejriwal fumes

Some hospitals have less than 50 per cent of the medicines required; Delhi CM directs Chief Secretary to take all necessary steps to ensure 100 per cent availability of medicines

Even after the Delhi government’s repeated attempts, hospitals in the national Capital are running short of medicines. According to a report presented to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, some hospitals have less than 50 per cent of the medicines required.

The report stated that only 33 per cent medicines were available in Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital in Patel Nagar, 34 per cent in Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, 36 per cent in Ch Braham Prakash Ayurvedic Charak Sansthan in Khera Dabur, 44 per cent in Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, and 46 per cent in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Taking a note of the report, Kejriwal directed the Chief Secretary to take all necessary steps to ensure 100 per cent availability of medicines and consumables in all Delhi government hospitals, and to ensure proper functioning of all necessary equipment.

“The CM will conduct surprise inspections in government hospitals to ensure that patients and their families do not face any hardships due to non-availability of medicines and equipment, for which the Delhi government has already made all financial provisions,” a senior government official said.

According to officials, the CM has also received complaints that X-Ray and CT Scan machines in some government hospitals were not functioning properly. Pulling up the authorities, Kejriwal expressed displeasure at not being provided regular reports about the status of medicines and consumables, despite clear directions given to the Chief Secretary on April 6. The CM had asked for a written report to be submitted to him on 1st and 15th of every month.

“He has once again directed the officials to submit a regular status report on the availability of medicines and equipment in the hospitals,” the official added.

