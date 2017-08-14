Man hires men to murder lover's partner, killers arrested

Police have arrested two contract killers who were hired by a man to kill his lover's live-in partner in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area. Police said that the accused had paid Rs 40,000 to the two killers, who made the victim drink alcohol and then stabbed him multiple times.

The accused killers have been identified as Ravi Kumar, 20, a resident of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh and Sughad alias Bhura, 21, from Etah, Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, on Wednesday a call was received at the Police Control Room that an unidentified dead body has been found near Nasirpur Sabji Mandi. After a police team reached the spot, the deceased was identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Mundka.

DCP southwest, Surender Kumar said that following surveillance and questioning of a number of local residents and people known to the victim, it was revealed that Anil was murdered due to personal reasons. "Technical surveillance revealed names of two men identified as Ravi and Sughad, who were under suspicion for their involvement in the murder. Acting on secret information that the two suspects would come to meet their associate, the team of special staff of southwest district arrested the duo, however, the main conspirator, who had hired them escaped," Kumar said.

The DCP said that the duo confessed to have killed Anil and the weapon of offence, a knife, and the deceased's mobile phone was recovered from them. "During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were hired by Amit Kumar as he was in a relationship with the deceased Anil's live-in partner. Amit and Anil's live-in partner used to work at the same place in Janakpuri. They soon developed a relationship and when Anil raised an objection, Amit hatched the plan to eliminate him. He hired his friends Ravi Kumar and Sughad and promised them a reward of Rs 40,000 for the murder," the officer said.

Kumar said in order to avoid suspicion, Amit left Delhi before the murder. "On Tuesday, Ravi and Sughad invited Anil over for drinks at Ravi's place. They got him drunk and then attacked him with a kitchen knife. They kept stabbing him till they were sure that he was dead. After the murder, they confirmed it to Amit on phone. Efforts are now on to find the main conspirator Amit," police said.