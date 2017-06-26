Man held for trying to kill estranged wife

A 40-year-old man was arrested late on Saturday night after he tried to kill his wife in outer Delhi's Nangloi area. The couple had been living separately for the last two years. A passerby, identified as Ravi Sharma, informed the police about an injured woman lying near the Nangloi flyover at 8.30pm. He also rushed the woman, later identified as Ritu, a resident of Nihal Vihar, to a hospital in Nangloi. Ritu works at a cloth factory in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area.

Investigation revealed that the woman was attacked by her estranged husband Dharamender, who works as a truck cleaner. "I have been married to Dharamender for the last 11 years. He is an alcoholic and would beat me up every day after getting drunk. Not able to tolerate his activities any longer, I decided to move out with my daughter," said Ritu, who has been living in Nihal Vihar for the last two years. On the day of the incident, she was returning from work and had reached near the flyover when suddenly her husband appeared with a sickle, injured her grievously, and fled from the spot.

The cops then searched many trucks in Punjabi Bagh and Okhla Mandi in an attempt to locate Dharamender but all in vain. Police said the weapon used in the commission of crime was meanwhile recovered from the Suraj Mal Stadium.

Efforts were made to nab the accused and raids were conducted at his residence in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. Finally, police received the information that he was in village Bighapur in Unnao.