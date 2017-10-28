Man dies as bike falls into pothole in Civil Lines

According to the police, the incident took place when the victim, Jagdish Sukhija, was returning from his electronics shop in Lajpat Rai Market on his two-wheeler

A 61-year-old businessman died after sustaining fatal injuries when the two-wheeler he was driving fell into a pothole on Wednesday, near Metcalf House in north Delhi's Civil Lines area.

According to the police, the incident took place when the victim, Jagdish Sukhija, was returning from his electronics shop in Lajpat Rai Market on his two-wheeler. As told to police by witnesses, the elderly man fell off as his scooter fell into a pothole and he sustained head injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment, police said.

Officials said that it was an accident wherein Sukhija's vehicle lost balance and he was injured. However, his family alleged that the concerned authorities are to be blamed for the pothole that claimed Sukhija's life.

Police said that they have not found any clue of any other vehicle hitting Sukhija. His son, Rahul said, "No one from the authorities has called us to express condolence on my father's death. It'a always the taxpayers who suffer." The PWD officials claimed that the accident did not take place due to the pothole.