Lutyens area infested with harmful particulate matter: Study

The idea that with its lush greenery and clean surroundings, Delhi's premier Lutyens zone is less polluted than the rest of the Capital, may just turn out to be a myth — if the latest study by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) is to be believed.

According to the findings, the Lodhi Road area has been found to be infested with a substantial presence of PM1 ultrafine particulates.

These particulates are finer and potentially more harmful than the PM2.5 and PM10 particles which have a larger presence in the Capital's air in terms of volume.

The study also shows that the average volume of PM1 during the summer, winter and the monsoon remains around 46, 49 and 20 micrograms per cubic metre respectively.

"There has not been much focus on the harmful effects of PM1 since its safe standards have not been defined yet," said Gufran Beig, scientist and project director of SAFAR.

"Globally you may not have a standard but PM1 is considered the most dangerous among all particulate matter, particularly because of its size. It measures around 1 micron or less in diameter, which allows it to enter deep into the lungs and bloodstream," said Anumita Roychowdhury, chief of CSE's air lab.

The world over, scientists are yet to define standards through which one will be able to say in clear terms that PM1, above a certain limit, can cause harm to the respiratory system as in the case of PM2.5 and the coarser PM10. The prescribed 24-hour-average of PM2.5 is 60 micrograms per cubic metre while the same is 100 in case of PM10 in India. Anything beyond that sets the alarm bells ringing.

However, the question remains that with no major source of pollution in central Delhi and thick green cover, why has it been red flagged? The answer lies in the heavy vehicular movement in and around the Lodhi Road area. It may be noted that PM1 is a major product of vehicular combustion.

"The tinier the particle, the greater its share would be from combustion sources. If you profile the particulate matter emitted by diesel vehicles, more than 90 per cent would measure less than 1 micron," Roychowdhury said.