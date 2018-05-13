Latika Nath unveils new book titled Hidden India

Celebrated wildlife photographer, biologist, conservationist and author Latika Nath unveiled her book titled "Hidden India" at a book launch at The Safari Bar in the Lodhi. Latika has had several wildlife documentaries made about her extensive work on tiger research and conservation when she was studying the subject in the Wildlife Institute of India and then in Oxford, United Kingdom. Part of the proceeds from the book will go to support the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Center to promote the protection of India's elephants.

Latika is India's first female biologist with a doctorate in tigers and she was dubbed 'The Tiger Princess' by National Geographic. Having dedicated years working towards wildlife conservation, she has now pledged her support to Wildlife SOS.