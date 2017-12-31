L-G Anil Baijal takes stock of flyover beautification on NH-24

Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Saturday took stock of the beautification work being done on a part of NH-24 in east Delhi's Seemapuri. The flyover is an important link connecting Delhi and Noida.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), which is looking after the work, was told by the L-G to make sure that the space under the flyover was kept clean and plants and installations were used for beautification on both sides of the flyover.

"The L-G further directed the agencies concerned to develop a bus lane along the highway for better connectivity," a statement issued by the L-G House said.

Besides the NHAI, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD), and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) are involved in the work.

The beautification work is expected to be completed by January 26.

Meanwhile, Baijal also inspected beautification work done on the Seelampur flyover in east Delhi, which bears the artwork done by an NGO. The work was done at a cost of Rs 20 lakh. The L-G, however, told the east Corporation to outsource the maintenance work of the flyover.

The L-G further told the PWD to spruce up the Vikas Marg, Ring Road, and Pushta Marg with artworks on walls, greenery, lights, and proper signages, latest by January 15.