L-G Anil Baijal for exclusive police stations run by women

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Tuesday said that the Delhi Police should have police stations run exclusively by the women police officers. Laying emphasis on more women power in the Delhi Police, the L-G stated that the force needed more women officers at the forefront.

Baijal was speaking at the 'Sashakti' programme organised by the Delhi Police where he was the chief guest as well. The programme saw the participation of over seven thousand school-going girls trained in self-defence sending out a strong message of 'Ab nahi sehna, Na chup rehna'. Baijal, while addressing the audience, acknowledged that girls were the real chief guest on the occasion.

The South Zone of the Delhi Police, in order to promote self-defence training for women and girls as a sign of women empowerment, organised a function wherein the girls who were trained by the Delhi Police displayed their techniques and skills. Over 7,000 school girls from South East, South, South West, Dwarka, West and Outer Delhi have been trained in martial arts and self-defence. Around 361 camps all over the area were held in order to promote self -defence training.

On the occasion, Commissioner of Delhi Police, Amulya Patnaik highlighted the need for learning self-defense techniques as a tool for raising self-confidence and empowerment of women, and reiterated the commitment of the Delhi Police towards the safety and security of female citizens."One year of Sashakti has been a learning experience and in the days and months to come, the training program will be further intensified and remodeled to compare with the best in similar community policing initiatives," said Patnaik.

A documentary film showcasing trained girls enacting real-life situations of stalking, snatching and harassment was also played at the event. Trainers also displayed their skills and gave live demonstrations on how one could save themselves from possible stabbing attack or acid throwers.