Kailash Gahlot urges EPCA to implement Odd-Even in neighbouring states

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday urged the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) to implement the Odd-Even road rationing scheme in the neighbouring states as well to bring down the overall pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

The environment minister wrote to EPCA chairman Bhure Lal in this regard, as the Odd-Even scheme was to be implemented as an "emergency" measure under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which has been prepared by the authority to tackle various levels of air pollution.

"The Delhi government immediately announced the implementation of the third phase of

Odd-Even, as air pollution reached emergency levels, in order to comply with the GRAP. However, due to the NGT orders bringing two-wheelers and women drivers in the non-exemption category for which the government again had to approach the green court to allow the exemption, we could not implement the scheme. However, unfortunately, the impression that is getting generated is that only Delhi needs to implement the scheme as mandated by the GRAP," wrote Gahlot.

The government has not been able to implement the same because of the NGT order, hence it must not be seen as a flip-flop on part of the AAP government, said Gahlot.

The minister, further, requested the EPCA chief to advise neighbouring towns to implement the odd-even scheme as well, because it is only then that pollution levels could come down.

Meanwhile, despite repeated attempts, Bhure Lal was not available for comments.

Also, the EPCA in view of improving air quality on Thursday lifted the ban it had imposed on the entry of trucks in city limits, all construction activity in Delhi-NCR and the four-fold hike in parking charges.

While the air quality has improved from the past week, it was still in the 'very poor' category.