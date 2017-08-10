JNUSU protests outside CBI office

Family members of the missing Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmed, along with scores of varsity students, staged a sit-in protest outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters on Wednesday demanding a 'speedy' inquiry in the case.

The development came a day after the Delhi High Court pulled up the CBI for not making any headway in the case of the student's disappearance. "I don't want reasons now. I ask the CBI to find my son and bring him back to me immediately," Najeeb's mother Fatima Nafees said.

The court had reprimanded the CBI, saying it had placed on record the same status report submitted earlier, and added that the case had not been transferred to the central probe agency 'for fun'.

The protesting students claimed that the CBI is not working "independently". "The CBI is not working on its own. It has been receiving orders from the home minister." JNU Student Union president Mohit Pandey said, adding they demand the CBI to carry out its institutional responsibilities and nothing else.

Later in the day, a five-member delegation, including Najeeb's mother, was called inside the CBI office for talks.

Case file

Najeeb Ahmed, a 27-year-old MSc student, had gone missing in October 15 after allegedly being thrashed by some members of RSS-backed ABVP a night before. The incident had triggered massive protests by students