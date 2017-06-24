JNU bids to make viva less discriminatory

In a bid to avoid discrimination against students during viva for MPhil and Ph.D admissions, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will have an observer from the marginalised section of the University's teaching community, in their Viva Committees, from this academic session.

The decision was taken in the University's Standing Committee meeting on Friday. "A faculty observer from the marginalised section of the University's teaching community in the Viva Voce committees who would be empowered to report to the University authority of any incident of discrimination against candidates," JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said.

The decision has been taken in the backdrop of multiple student protests against the implementation of the UGC notification 2016 that makes viva the major criteria for admission into research courses.

Students were opposing the notification saying it will lead to discrimination against those coming from marginalised sections of society and those from non-English speaking backgrounds.

"The decision has been taken in view of the long-pending demand of fair and transparent viva procedure by the student community," Kumar added.

Meanwhile, no student representative was present at the meeting in protest against the recent suspension of three JNU student union members, including student president Mohit Pandey, from attending all statutory bodies and committee meetings for alleged "unruly behaviour" and "misconduct" during the recently held 143 Academic Council (AC) meeting.

"The JNUSU did not send a representative to participate in this meeting although only three out four office bearers were suspended from attending the meetings," the registrar said.

Meanwhile, student union president called the decision an attempt to silence critical voices. "True to its dark history, the JNU administration under the leadership of VC Jagadesh Kumar yet again attempted to silence critical voices," said Pandey.

Fair enough?

The Delhi HC had rejected the plea of Varsity students who challenged the adoption of UGC May 2016 notification.

JNU Academic Council meeting held on the issue in May turned stormy after students and teachers protested against the notification.

3 members of the student union have been suspended