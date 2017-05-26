Jewar incident: Opposition trains guns on UP government

The Opposition has attacked the state government for the "deteriorating law and order situation in the state" after the Jewar incident, in which a man was shot dead and four women allegedly raped on Wednesday night. The incident has also been politicised as representatives of political parties' have started visiting Jewar to meet the victim's family.

Samajwadi party leader and former spokesperson of the party Anil Yadav said that the Jewar incident has exposed the law and order situation in the state coupled with the government's inability to bring the situation under control. "Saharanpur is still tense and now the Jewar incident has portrayed Uttar Pradesh in a bad light. The state government needs to take action," Yadav said.

The BSP, too were quick to attack the state government on the issue. BSP's senior leader Satish Awana said, "Now it is visible. People have experienced the lack of law and order during the BJP and Samajwadi party regimes and will recall how BSP regime ensured that law and order was maintained. No major communal incident or heinous crimes were reported during our regime."

He added, "What happened in Jewar is unfortunate. People, especially women are forced to live inside the houses as both government and police have failed to offer a safe environment."

Following the incident, a Samajwadi party delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar visited Jewar to meet the victim's family. Nagar said that there was a "sense of fear" among the people. "People were hoping for good governance. Instead of good governance, riots and rapes are taking place in the state. Whether it is the Saharanpur incident or this one (Jewar) the lack of law and order is visible. We will hit the roads to fight for public," Nagar said. The BJP MLA from Jewar, Dhirender Singh, also visited the hospital to meet the family. Following the visit, Singh said, "What happened was very unfortunate. Our CM has directed UP police to nab the criminals as soon as possible," Singh said.