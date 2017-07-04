Invigilator helped leak paper: DU student

Delhi University (DU) student Krishna Kanhaiya, who had appeared for MA Political Science entrance exam held at Hindu College on Sunday, has alleged that he saw a boy clicking pictures of the question paper inside the examination centre 10 minutes before the test was to begin. When Kanhaiya objected, the boy fled from the examination centre.

According to Kanhaiya, around 7.50 am, when he was filling his optical mark reader (OMR) sheet, he noticed that a boy sitting next to him was taking pictures of the question paper. "The entire episode took place in front of the invigilator, who was telling the boy to hurry up,"he said in a written complaint, sent to the exam controller and the varsity's Vice-Chancellor.

"The boy clicked pictures of about 35 questions out of 100, before he fled from the examination hall. I protested and wanted to meet the Head of the Examination Department but was not allowed to leave the room before finishing the exam,"Kanhaiya said.

In his letter, he has urged the college authority to take strict action against the invigilator and to cancel the exam. "I request the administration of the Hindu College to take strict action against the invigilator and to reschedule the examination,"he said, adding that the report of action against the invigilator concerned should be sent to him.

Despite several attempts, Hindu College Principal Anju Shrivastava did not respond to the queries."We have received a complaint in this matter and have started an inquiry into it," a senior varsity official said.