Intense heat wave across Delhi-NCR, temperature settles at 45.8°

The city and its national capital region will continue to reel under the scorching heat as the heat wave will continue for the next few days. On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius at the Palam Observatory which is five notches above the season's average.

The skies remained largely clear with the sun shining brightly throughout the day, just as the Indian Meteorological Department had predicted. Offering little respite from the loo, the mercury climbed to 44.2 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory as maximum temperature, four degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature was 26.3 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, while Palam saw minimum temperature settle at 29.2 degrees Celsius, two points above season's average. According to the weatherman, humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 26 per cent.

In spite of it being a Sunday, people chose to stay indoors because of the searing heat. Roads remained deserted for the major part of the day as people sought comfort inside their homes. Talking to DNA, Ranjita Mohanty, a resident of Mayur Vihar said, "It is blazing outside even after sunset. My children have summer vacations now, but I cannot take them anywhere because it is so hot. We are praying for some rain to get us relief."

The weather department has also indicated the possibility of dust or thunderstorm on Tuesday. Rain or thundershowers with strong gusty winds are likely to occur on Wednesday, which is expected to bring down the mercury to 41 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday. the city witnessed maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius which was five notches above normal for the season. The lowest temperature was 24.5 degrees Celsius.

