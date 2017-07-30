Inform before going abroad, court to Ansals

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Das's order came after the Delhi police had moved a plea against the accused Gopal and Sushil Ansal that they might flee the country.

A Delhi court on Saturday directed the Ansal brothers to take judicial permission and inform it seven days prior to travelling abroad.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Das's order came after the Delhi police had moved a plea against the accused Gopal and Sushil Ansal that they might flee the country. The two have been accused of tampering with evidence in the 1997 Uphaar Fire Tragedy.

The court also directed the Ansals to submit a detailed itinerary before their travel. The plea was a reaction to an article in a magazine which alleged that Sushil Ansal was making preparations to sell off his properties and transfer his money to foreign accounts with a view to escape from the country.

However, appearing for the accused, counsel for the Ansals had contended that the accused have been regularly attending all court proceedings and were ready to give an undertaking that they would furnish all details, whenever they travel abroad, and would not hamper the ongoing trial.

He further said that the plea filed by the city police has been done with "malafide intentions" without validating the genuineness of the article published in the magazine.

A massive fire had engulfed Uphaar Cinema on June 13, 1997 during the screening of Bollywood movie Border killing 59 people and injuring over 100. Theatre owners, Ansal brothers, and five others have been accused of tampering with evidence in the case. The duo, however, were granted bail in April 2010 in the case.