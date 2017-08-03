IIT-D gets 50 study proposals on benefits of cow urine, milk

The proposals have come under SVAROP programme, the Central government said on Wednesday

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi has got around 50 propositions from various research and academic institutions to examine the benefits of cow milk and urine. The proposals have come under SVAROP programme, the Central government said on Wednesday.

YS Chowdhary, Minister of State in Science and Technology Ministry, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said that a brainstorming workshop organised at the institute discussed the ideas related to the SVAROP (Scientific Validation And Research On Panchgavya). Panchgavya refers to a concoction of cow dung, cow urine, milk, curd and ghee).

Around 50 Research and Development (R&D) proposals have been received by IIT-Delhi from research institutes besides NGOs, said Chowdhary.

The government has constituted a national steering committee (NSC) to initiate the SVAROP programme.

The committee comprises secretaries of scientific departments, senior scientists and three members linked to the RSS and VHP. Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan is the chairman of the NSC, and Vijay Bhatkar is the co-chairman. Known as an architect of the Param supercomputer series, Bhatkar is also linked to the RSS-affiliated Vijyan Bharti.