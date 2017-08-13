Hostel curfew: Hindu College issues show cause notice to 14 students

The administration also asked the students to submit their replies on Saturday even as the latter refused to end their protest and called it an attempt to "suppress" their right to protest.

Delhi University's Hindu College issued a show cause notice to around 14 students protesting against the "discriminatory" hostel fees and rules for girls since Wednesday.

"On August 10 at 4.30 pm, you were found indulging in the act of deliberately locking all the gates of the college building from outside during office hours, thereby leaving several staff members (both teaching and non-teaching) and the principal stranded inside the building for several hours. You are required to show cause why disciplinary action should not be initiated for your gross misconduct," the college principal Anju Srivastava said in the notice.

The administration also asked the students to submit their replies on Saturday even as the latter refused to end their protest and called it an attempt to "suppress" their right to protest. "The administration has levelled false allegations against us. It was the protesting students who were physically barred from entering several parts of the college including the administrative block," a third-year student said.

"The administration has also gone ahead and called up the parents of the protesting students and demanded explanations for the same. This is totally unacceptable," he added.

Similarly, another student to whom the notice has been served said, "These show cause notices serve only the function of silencing dissent and deter students from participating further in the protests."