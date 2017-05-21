Homebuyers' protest leads to the death of sick child

A boy who had taken ill, and was being transported from Agra to a Delhi hospital in an ambulance, died after it was stuck in a traffic jam caused by homebuyers. The buyers were protesting against Jaypee group on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in Noida on Saturday.

Ironically, the police team was at the spot, but failed to clear the way for the ambulance.

Luv Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Budh Nagar said an FIR has already been lodged against the protesters for blocking traffic, adding that the boy's case will also be incorporated in the FIR.

The deceased has been identified as Luvkush, 7. He hailed from Mainpuri. The boy, who was suffering from meningitis, was admitted in Firozabad. The doctors had referred him to the AIIMS trauma centre.

"We took the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to reach fast, but were stuck in a traffic jam for over an hour. The boy's health deteriorated," the ambulance driver told DNA on condition of anonymity.

Jaypee Group officials said homebuyers grew agitated during a meeting with them. "We called a meeting with homebuyers on Saturday at 3 pm. Some of home buyers got annoyed and created chaos. They blocked traffic movement on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. They could not be pacified till late evening," Jaypee Group director Sameer Gaur told DNA.

The housing projects of the realty major have been delayed by up to seven years. Most of the buyers had booked flats in 2007-08 onwards and Jaypee Infratech had promised delivery of flats by 2011-12. The office bearers of Jaypee Infratech, that promised 35,000 flats in Wish Town and Jaypee Aman, were discussing the issue with buyers.

On April 15, an FIR was also lodged against realty major Jaypee Infrastructure by 250 aggrieved homebuyers. They had lodged an FIR under charges of cheating, financial fraud and criminal conspiracy as the company failed to deliver flats on time. The Jaypee management, on April 17, met with hundreds of their homebuyers to settle the issue.

There are 291 out of which 59 Towers (5,283 units) have been Handed Over in Phase I in WishTown project. This Planned Completion Schedule is for Phase II (70 towers) having 6,572 units. "We have shared details of customer care representatives along with respective Project-in-Charges. For any query, home buyers can contact them," a senior official of Jayee group said. He added that the planned completion schedule for Phase III (94 towers) will be released by May 15, 2017 while planned completion schedule for balance 68 towers will be released by July 1, 2017.