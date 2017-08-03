HC demands report of bye-laws for solid waste mgmt

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday questioned the three municipal corporations of Delhi (MCD) on their efficacy to curtail the increasing cases of malaria, dengue and chikunguniya in the city after the onset of the monsoon season.

According to a recent report by the civic bodies, there have been 288 cases of malaria, 180 cases of dengue and 220 cases of chikunguniya till July 29.

A bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and C Harishankar also questioned the Commissioners of the three civic bodies after they sought exemption from appearing in the court.

The bench rapped the authorities stating that none of them are interested in gauging the ground reality and the officers are not leaving their office to take note of the situation. Meanwhile, a committee, constituted for formation and implementation of long term action plan regarding solid waste management, on Wednesday submitted its recommendations in the court.

The recommendations highlighted the challenges faced in solid waste management included compliance, enforcement of the bye laws, non-availability of segregation of waste.

Following this, the bench directed the committee to submit its draft report of the bye-laws for solid waste management within two weeks after the panel sought more time for filing the proposed changes in the draft bye-laws.

On a request by the MCD requesting more land for dumping sites, the court observed that no more land can be provided.

"You know that people do not have land to live. Why do you want more land for waste. Land is the only precious resource which cannot be increased," the bench said.