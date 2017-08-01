Haryana's 'Braidman' reaches Delhi, 3 women's hair chopped off

According to the police, three women in their late 40s reported to the Chhawla police that their braids were mysteriously chopped off.

Looks like Haryana's 'Braidman' has now reached Delhi, after three women in the Kanganheri village in southwest Delhi claimed on Monday that somebody chopped off their braids. On Saturday, a Gurugram woman had reported that her braid was chopped off while she was making dinner. Besides, in Haryana's Mewat region, over two dozen such cases have been reported in the last one month.

According to the police, three women in their late 40s reported to the Chhawla police that their braids were mysteriously chopped off. Strangely, the culprit leaves behind the cut hair. The women also said that they suddenly fell unconscious and then suffered a headache afterwards.

The people in the Kanganheri village are now living in fear. They insisted that none of their own family members were involved in these incidents. In fact, some people are now guarding their homes in shifts. Many are suspecting these to be cases of black magic or witchcraft.

On Saturday, a resident of Ashok Vihar in Gurugram claimed that she was alone at home when she noticed a sexagenarian at the door. She soon fell unconscious. When she woke up, her braid had been chopped off. She also told the police that nothing had gone missing from her house.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Surender Kumar said: "We have received three complaints and have begun the probe. A case for outraging modesty of a woman and causing hurt by means of poison has been registered. In one of the CCTV footage, three people can be seen. We are trying to identify them. All possible angles, including robbery as the motive behind the crime, are being explored."