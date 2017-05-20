Government fund to find a homeopathic cure for cancer

The institute has assigned a project to a Cell Biology professor to screen out different homeopathic treatments for the cancer cure.

The Noida-based institute NIPCR (National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research), has received government funding to do a research on certain homeopathy medicines for the treatment of cancer. The institute has assigned a project to a Cell Biology professor to screen out different homeopathic treatments for the cancer cure.

“We have already been prescribing homeopathic medicines to cancer patients, who wish to try alternative medicines or are at a stage where they can no longer take the chemicals,” says Doctor RK Manchanda, Director General, Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCMR). “The idea is to conduct molecular research on certain homeopathic medicines to see how effective they can be in treating cancer,” she said.

As a part of its research, the Institute has decided to start an Out Patient Department at the Dr DP Rastogi Central Research Institute of Homoeopathy, Noida, for screening of cancer patients. The patients will be asked to try homeopathy medicines along with other drugs.