Girl screams her way out of kidnap bid

Quick-thinking saved a 21-year-old who was being kidnapped by a driver and his accomplice. The youngster saved herself by alerting locals in South-Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area on Saturday evening and was eventually safely dropped back home by the police.

The girl, who works as a beautician in Pocket B and C of Vasant Kunj was walking on her way home around 7.30 pm when a car stopped to ask for an address.

Once she close enough, the driver grabbed her and pulled her towards the car. He was accompanied by another friend. The victim used all her might to scream and protest, and a crowd began to gather.

The car fled due to the increasing crowd and the girl called the police. The case of attempt to kidnap was lodged at the Vasant Kunj North police station and the police swung into action.

Investigation at the location and CCTV footage revealed that the car had a Haryana number. “The accused has been identified as Rohit Chaudhary (22). He is a resident of Ghitorni area and was subsequently arrested. The car used in the commission of the crime has also been recovered,” said a senior police officer. Rohit’s associate has also been identified and efforts are being made to nab him.