Gang flees with 21 taps from BSF officer's Lutyens' home

In a bizarre incident, a gang of thieves broke into the residence of a Border Security Force Commandant's house at Shahjahan Road and fled not with gold, or money, but 21 taps. The commandant who filed a police complaint said that he had recently been allotted the government accommodation and was yet to move in. Police are now checking the CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

The incident took place earlier this week, and police received a complaint from Commandant Yogendradev Vashisht on Thursday.

According to the police, Vashisht got possession of his government accommodation at D-II/28 Shahjahan Road, on June 7. He said that after the possession, he had visited the residence and slept there on June 8 and left the next day.

"It was on Thursday that Vashisht returned to his Shahjahan Road residence and on checking he found that the taps of the kitchen and bathroom had been tampered with. When he checked the other rooms, he found two taps from the kitchen, two of the geyser, two taps from the sink, seven from a bathroom and nine from another bathroom were missing," said a senior police officer.

The officer then called up the police and got an FIR registered at the Tilak Marg police station. Police are now checking the CCTV footage of the nearby areas to find out who had barged into the premises of the government accommodation in the officer's absence.

Recently, there has been a rise in burglaries in this VIP residential area. Two days ago, a man operating in Lutyens' Delhi was arrested. Police said the 30-year-old man was allegedly involved in more than a dozen cases of burglaries in the Lutyens' zone and south Delhi.

"We have started the search and surveillance is being maintained. Vigil has been tightened and the suspects are being closely watched," said a senior police officer.

Home invasion

The commandant had recently been allotted the flat and is yet to move in.

Recently, there has been a rise in burglaries in this VIP residential area.