Former Jharkhand MLA's son dies in car crash in Vasant Kunj

The son of an ex-Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Jharkhand died in a car accident after his car turned turtle in South Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on Thursday morning. Police are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain if he was in an inebriated state during the time of the incident.

According to the police Sawarnim Shankar, 19, a resident of Preet Vihar area had come to visit the mall in Vasant Kunj area. His friends were already at the mall and they all were supposed to go to a pub, however as Sawarnim did not have a original identity card he was not allowed to enter. He left the mall around 1 am and drove his Hyundai Xcent.

The car was moving from Andheria Mod towards Mahipalpur.

Police received a call around 1:30 am regarding a car lying in the forest area in a battered condition. When the police reached the location they were told that the boy in the car was taken to the Indian Spinal Injury Center at Vasant Kunj.

Locals told the police that they thought it was a blast or a major accident involving a truck because of the sound.

They stated that the car was in high speed and first hit a divider then broke the wall, turned turtle and landed up in the forest area. Locals had a tough time in getting the deceased out of car as it was badly tangled. Doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival.

Sawarnim Shankar is the son of Manishankar (Ex MLA from Jharkhand).

