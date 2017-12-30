Family of raped minor made to wait for 12 hours for medical aid

After an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped on Thursday, the family members had to roam around for more than 12 hours to get the medical aid for her. The girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy in a village of Jarcha area of Greater Noida.

Narrating the ordeal, the victim's father said that the girl had gone to play outside the house.

"It was getting late for lunch. So my wife went to call her but when she couldn't find her, she immediately raised an alarm. After searching her for more than two hours, a neighbour found her coming out of a nearby house crying. She was bleeding from her private parts and even had blood stains on her clothes," said the victim's mother.

Police have arrested the accused and he was sent to a juvenile home on Friday.

"She told me that while she was playing, one of the neighbour took her along with him on the pretext of candies. He took her to his house and assaulted her. We immediately informed the police," the father added.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 4 pm when she had gone to play."The girl has been sent for medical examination. The accused was later arrested. During interrogation, the 15-year-old boy confessed to the crime. The boy was produced before the district court and has been sent to the juvenile home," said Suniti, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Gautam Budh Nagar.

However, the family alleged that the police, along with the minor, had to roam around the district for more than 11 hours after which the medical examination was done at 3:30 am on Friday.

"First, she was taken to a local hospital in Jarcha where she was denied medical aid due to staff shortage. Then, she was taken to a hospital in Dadri where she was again denied to be admitted because of no medical kit available. Then she was finally rushed to the district hospital in Noida where the officials denied the medical saying there was no female doctor to attend to the minor her and that she should come in the morning," stated the father.

"I have spoken to the CMO about the matter and he has assured me an enquiry in the case," informed Suniti.