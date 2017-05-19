Entrance tests for language courses may be offline again

According to officials in the varsity's Admission Committee, entrance tests for language courses such as English, Hindi, Sanskrit, and Persian are likely to be conducted offline

Amid protests by a section of students and faculty over the online entrance tests for postgraduate courses, the Delhi University (DU) is mulling over conducting some of these exams offline.

According to officials in the varsity's Admission Committee, entrance tests for language courses such as English, Hindi, Sanskrit, and Persian are likely to be conducted offline, but the rest of the courses will have online tests.

The varsity has been witnessing protests by students and teachers ever since it was announced that entrance exams for postgraduate courses will be held online. The protesters are of the opinion that a lot of aspirants, specifically those from backward regions, will not be well acquainted with computers.

"It won't be possible for the varsity to organise all postgraduate entrance exams online. So, the officials are thinking of making an exception for language courses," a member the DU Admission Committee said.

The online registration for admission in DU's postgraduate courses will begin on May 31. "If the Admission Committee passes the decision, it will be announced by the end of this week," he said.

Meanwhile, the online registration for DU's undergraduate courses will start from Monday.